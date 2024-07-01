HSF raises NQ associate salaries to £135k

Boosts for trainees too
Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has increased salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) associates from £120,000 to £135,000, joining the growing list of City firms making similar moves.
The firm also confirmed a £6,000 increase in rookie salaries, with first year trainees earning £56,000 and second year trainees earning £61,000. The increases are effective from 1 September.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows HSF recruits around 65 trainees each year. The salary increase means the firm now matches Hogan Lovells, which raised its NQ rates to £135k last month.
Commenting on the firm’s salaries, Alison Brown, executive partner at HSF, said:
“We are investing in our people — including our trainees and associates across all levels of experience — in a way that ensures a balanced and competitive reward structure in a dynamic market. This approach keeps us in the leading pack of international law firms and supports sustainable growth: good for our people, our clients and our business.”
Kinda wanted them to Macs but I feel on balance HSF is probably one of the best firms when you take into account salary, work life balance, quality of work etc.
They would be not too hot not too cold if they were a porridge 😂