HSF raises NQ associate salaries to £135k

By Legal Cheek on

Boosts for trainees too


Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has increased salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) associates from £120,000 to £135,000, joining the growing list of City firms making similar moves.

The firm also confirmed a £6,000 increase in rookie salaries, with first year trainees earning £56,000 and second year trainees earning £61,000. The increases are effective from 1 September.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows HSF recruits around 65 trainees each year. The salary increase means the firm now matches Hogan Lovells, which raised its NQ rates to £135k last month.

Commenting on the firm’s salaries, Alison Brown, executive partner at HSF, said:

“We are investing in our people — including our trainees and associates across all levels of experience — in a way that ensures a balanced and competitive reward structure in a dynamic market. This approach keeps us in the leading pack of international law firms and supports sustainable growth: good for our people, our clients and our business.”

Kinda wanted them to Macs but I feel on balance HSF is probably one of the best firms when you take into account salary, work life balance, quality of work etc.

They would be not too hot not too cold if they were a porridge 😂

Reply Report comment
(15)(6)

Lol

I know legal cheek writers are tired 😅😂😂

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Hopeful, doubtful

Any news from Travers?

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Interested spectator

What do you reckon Bakers will increase their NQ salary to?

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

S&M Associate

Not a big deal. I went into Coutts today (well it was NatWest actually as I didn’t quite meet the account threshold). I told them I had been expecting a raise to £150k in line with market movements of all my direct competitors but unfortunately I was being held at £125k to maximise the already market leading profits of my superiors, so wouldn’t meet the mortgage approval threshold for the small studio flat I wanted to buy in zone 2. The account manager told me, much to my delight, that when it comes to slaughters employees, we can also cash in our prestige points as sterling equivalent. I couldn’t believe my luck! So that’s one happy chappy who just got his 600k mortgage approved at 125k salary and 25k prestige uplift.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

