Hogan Lovells enters pay war, boosting NQ lawyer salaries to £135k in London and £85k in Birmingham

Hogan Lovells has become the latest major law firm to increase the salaries of its new associates, raising rates in London to £135,000.

The pay boost equates to an extra £15,000 or 12% with salaries previous sitting at £120,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that Hogan Lovells recruits around 50 trainees each year, with first-year trainees also seeing their pay increase; £50,000 to £56,000 in year one and from £55,000 to £61,000 in year two.

Newly qualified associates in the firm’s Birmingham office will also see their pay increase, from £75,000 to £85,000. Trainee salaries have also increased from £35,000 to £37,500 in year one and from £38,500 to £41,000 in year two.

The increases are effective from 1 May.

“Base salaries are only one component of lawyer remuneration,” a spokesperson for the firm said. “We operate a total compensation matrix that includes a competitive bonus scheme, taking into account both chargeable work and other contributions to the firm and our values.”

The salary increases follow a series of rises across the Magic Circle, with Freshfields, Linklaters, A&O Shearman, and Clifford Chance all boosting rates to £150,000. Slaughter and May has so far stood firm, keeping junior lawyer pay at £125,000.

curious

Thinking about making a HogLove move. Does anyone have intel on bunching up to 5PQE?

Penor

Slaughters is going to £165k, you heard it here first.

Loool

Lool law firms said cost of living crisis who?

Fff

Who rising next then that’s no MC/SC/US?

Ed

Surely has to be DLA, Ashurst, CMS etc.

They should be on at least 125k

Future US trainee

HogLov absolutely mogging Slaughters

Z

If you’re on £85k in birms your basically a millionaire 🤣😂😂

Perspective

HLs Birmingham office is tiny and has does not have a large head count.

There are very few fee earners working there and not many trainees.

It’s like a satellite London office.

It doesn’t offer the full service of work and range of teams and practice areas.

It’s a great salary for the few who work there but not great career prospects.

Anonymous

☝️
Yes!

It’s true!

Dor

What’s the deal with elite US firms like Latham, Willkie, Sidley, Fried Frank paying trainees less than places like Hogan Lovells?

efnweifeuf

Macs at 140k. Expect announcement shortly.

Randy

Everyone at Macs is leaving to go in house or US lmaooo.

Perfectly calm Slaughters partner

NO WAIT, THIS WASN’T MEANT TO HAPPEN!!!!

Don’t worry, we still have our prestige and FTSE clients!

Reply Report comment
let the pay war begin

Any intel on HSF?

Reply Report comment
Let the pay war continue

when you upping HSF?

Reply Report comment
