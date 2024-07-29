Taylor Wessing ups NQ lawyer pay to £115k

Boosts SQE grant too



Taylor Wessing has become the latest law firm to increase the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, upping rates by £15,000.

The boost sees NQ rates move from £100,000 to £115,000, an uplift of 15%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the additional cash put the firm’s NQ on the same levels as their opposite numbers at US outfit Katten and £5k better of than of those at DLA Piper, which upped pay from £100,000 to £110,000 earlier this month.

TW also confirmed that it has increased the financial support for future trainees, raising its SQE grant from £12,500 to £17,000. The firm’s TC holders study with The University of Law.

News of the pay boost comes as TW announced that global revenues had hit a record £481 million and profits had climbed more than 12% to £91.7 million.