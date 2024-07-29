PostsNews

Taylor Wessing ups NQ lawyer pay to £115k

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Boosts SQE grant too


Taylor Wessing has become the latest law firm to increase the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, upping rates by £15,000.

The boost sees NQ rates move from £100,000 to £115,000, an uplift of 15%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the additional cash put the firm’s NQ on the same levels as their opposite numbers at US outfit Katten and £5k better of than of those at DLA Piper, which upped pay from £100,000 to £110,000 earlier this month.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

TW also confirmed that it has increased the financial support for future trainees, raising its SQE grant from £12,500 to £17,000. The firm’s TC holders study with The University of Law.

News of the pay boost comes as TW announced that global revenues had hit a record £481 million and profits had climbed more than 12% to £91.7 million.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

HSF raises NQ associate salaries to £135k

Boosts for trainees too

Jul 1 2024 11:42am
49
news

Salary squeeze: What are City law firms really paying their junior lawyers?

OPEN THREAD 📣

Jul 18 2024 10:22am
206
news

Travers pushes NQ lawyer pay to £120k

Rises for trainees too

Jul 16 2024 8:04am
31