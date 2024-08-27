Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend
City law firm trials burnout alerts after partner death [The Telegraph] (£)
Junior lawyers handed £40,000 for referring talent as hiring heats up [This Is Money]
NYC lawyer who died in yacht disaster wrote haunting LinkedIn post weeks before [The Independent]
‘Dine and dash’ suspect solicitor wanted after skipping bail [The Telegraph] (£)
Lawyer ‘caught’ in Glasgow court with cocaine charged with drug offences [Glasgow Live]
I quit my high-paying legal career and moved into my car. It was the best decision I ever made. [Business Insider]
Designing The Law Office Of The Future [Forbes]
Israel at the ICC: both sides flex legal muscles [Intelligence Online] (£)
Fox Hunters in the U.K. Want Protected Status Under Discrimination Law [New York Times] (£)
Seville council can cut off water supply to illegal tourist flats, court rules [The Guardian]
