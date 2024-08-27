Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

City law firm trials burnout alerts after partner death [The Telegraph] (£)

Junior lawyers handed £40,000 for referring talent as hiring heats up [This Is Money]

NYC lawyer who died in yacht disaster wrote haunting LinkedIn post weeks before [The Independent]

‘Dine and dash’ suspect solicitor wanted after skipping bail [The Telegraph] (£)

Lawyer ‘caught’ in Glasgow court with cocaine charged with drug offences [Glasgow Live]

I quit my high-paying legal career and moved into my car. It was the best decision I ever made. [Business Insider]

Designing The Law Office Of The Future [Forbes]

Israel at the ICC: both sides flex legal muscles [Intelligence Online] (£)

Fox Hunters in the U.K. Want Protected Status Under Discrimination Law [New York Times] (£)

Seville council can cut off water supply to illegal tourist flats, court rules [The Guardian]

“Wow, what a smart lad. Probably richer than the partners now haha” [Legal Cheek comments]

