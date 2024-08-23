Irwin Mitchell retains 27 out of 32 qualifying trainees

84%

National law firm Irwin Mitchell has retained 27 of its 32 qualifying trainees this year, scoring a retention rate of 84%.

The outfit confirmed 15 newly qualified (NQ) associates will join its business services group, which includes teams focused on employment, banking and finance, intellectual property, real estate, and corporate law. Seven new associates will qualifying into the complex personal injury group, which specialises in areas such as medical negligence, serious injury, and workplace injury or illness.

The court of protection and public law and human rights team has taken on three newly qualified associates, while the family law and wills, trusts, and estate disputes teams have each welcomed one new recruit.

The NQs will be based in Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Chichester, Gatwick, Leeds, London, Manchester and Southampton.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows the Irwin Mitchell recruits around 50 trainees each year on starting salary of between £31,000 and £43,000 depending on location.

Marissa Sanders, head of early careers at Irwin Mitchell, said:

“Congratulations to all our trainees and their supervisors who have all worked extremely hard over the past two years. It’s great to see so many staying with us post-qualification and I am sure they will go on to be very successful lawyers.”

She continued: “Our Trainees represent an integral part of our early careers strategy and many of our partners began their legal careers as trainees at Irwin Mitchell. We look forward to seeing our latest trainees following in their footsteps and wish them every success in their future careers.”