Dentons posts 78% retention rate for trainees and apprentices

28 out of 36
The largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount has just got a little bit bigger, with 28 new lawyers joining its ranks this autumn.
Dentons confirmed that out of 34 trainees and two apprentices who applied for roles in the UK, 27 trainees and one apprentice have accepted newly qualified (NQ) positions starting this autumn.
Nineteen will be based in London, one in Milton Keynes, seven in Scotland, and one joins the Middle East.
Dentons’ UK, Ireland and Middle East (UKIME) CEO Paul Jarvis said:
“I would like to congratulate this year’s cohort of newly qualified solicitors who have shown themselves to be valuable members of the Dentons team, with great potential. I am so pleased that we have continued our high success rate for nurturing and developing homegrown talent across the UKIME region.”
Join the conversation