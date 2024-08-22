Dentons posts 78% retention rate for trainees and apprentices

28 out of 36



The largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount has just got a little bit bigger, with 28 new lawyers joining its ranks this autumn.

Dentons confirmed that out of 34 trainees and two apprentices who applied for roles in the UK, 27 trainees and one apprentice have accepted newly qualified (NQ) positions starting this autumn.

Nineteen will be based in London, one in Milton Keynes, seven in Scotland, and one joins the Middle East.

Dentons’ UK, Ireland and Middle East (UKIME) CEO Paul Jarvis said: