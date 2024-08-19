Law students to support unrepresented individuals at Royal Courts of Justice 

Tie-up between St Mary’s Law School and charity Support Through Court



Students from St Mary’s School of Law will now have the opportunity to provide practical and emotional support to individuals unable to afford or access legal aid, thanks to a new partnership with a legal charity.

The London-based law school has collaborated with Support Through Court, allowing its students to contribute to the charity’s work in helping those facing court alone.

Volunteers will gain practical work experience by assisting with a telephone service, sitting in on face-to-face appointments, and attending court hearings at the Royal Courts of Justice and Central Family Court. All of which will help develop key skills for their future legal careers.

The collaboration comes as the rising cost of living has increased the need for the services which the charity provides.

Charley Dugdale, subject lead for partnerships at the school of law, said:

“We are delighted to launch this new exciting opportunity for our students. St Mary’s University’s partnership with Support Through Court will provide students with invaluable real-world experience of the court system, enhancing their practical skills and understanding of the judicial process.”

This isn’t the first time a law school has partnered with the charity. In 2022, Nottingham Law School expanded its support after government funding cuts.