Nottingham Law School expands support for national legal charity following government funding cuts

Law students to the rescue

Nottingham Law School (NLS) is stepping up its support for a national legal charity after the government cut a vital source of funding.

Law students will provide practical and emotional support for people going through civil or family court proceedings without representation as part of an enhanced partnership with Support Through Court.

NLS students will exclusively deliver the charities national online support service and is currently one of small number of UK universities selected to offer a hybrid (in-person and online) service for members of the local community.

Volunteers will be on hand to explain how the court process works, assist with forms and organise paperwork, discuss settling issues, prepare members of the public for their day in court and, if needed, attending court for support afterwards.

NLS, part of Nottingham Trent University, will also offer premises, IT equipment and client meeting rooms. Students will be supported by the charity’s supervisors.

The additional support comes after Support Through Court, previously known as the Personal Support Unit, was hit with a £400,000 shortfall resulting from changes to the way the Ministry of Justice distributes funds.

The Nottingham hybrid service is due to launch in October, with the national online service to follow in December.

Laura Pinkney, head of NLS’s teaching law firm, NLS Legal, said: