Man jailed for inciting violence against immigration solicitors 

A man who incited violence against immigration solicitors and urged the arson of hotels housing asylum seekers has been jailed.

Tyler Kay, 26, wrote an “offensive anti-immigration post” on X (formerly Twitter) last week, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Kay pleaded guilty to publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred and was sentenced to 38 months’ imprisonment at Northampton Crown Court.

The CPS said responded to several comments posted by others following his post, adding that it was “100% the plan”.

Kay also reposted a screenshot of another message inciting action against a named immigration solicitor in Northampton. Other posts attributable to him showed a desire to be involved in organised protests in the town.

Rosemary Ainslie, acting head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said:

“It’s important that I make it absolutely clear – online actions have real consequences. Tyler Kay wrote about setting fire to hotels and amplified posts advocating action against immigrations solicitors — this online behaviour will not be tolerated. He was jailed two days after he made the social media post, which displays just how quickly offenders such as Kay will be brought to justice.”

“The CPS will continue to act swiftly and robustly to tackle such behaviour,” Ainslie added.

Last week, Legal Cheek reported that several law firms, mostly specialising in immigration law, had been placed on high alert after being named in an online list as potential targets for protestors and rioters.

Clifford Chance later temporarily suspended its hybrid working policy to allow colleagues to work from home if they have security concerns about traveling to and from work or face logistical challenges