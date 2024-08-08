Clifford Chance suspends office attendance policy due to UK riots

Staff with safety concerns can work from home

Clifford Chance has temporarily suspended its hybrid working policy after anti-immigration protests sparked violent scenes across several major UK cities, resulting in hundreds of arrests.

The Magic Circle firm confirmed that UK lawyers and staff concerned about their safety could work from home for the remainder of this week and next.

A firm spokesperson said this move was to enable colleagues to work from home where they have security concerns about traveling to and from work or logistical challenges.

Under the firm’s hybrid policy, staff are required to spend at least 50% of their time in the office over a two-week period, with attendance being monitored by the firm.

Earlier this week, Legal Cheek reported that several law firms, mostly specialising in immigration law, had been placed on high alert after being named in an online list as potential targets for protestors and rioters.