Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Far-right riots will haunt the legal system for ‘months and years’, warns Justice Secretary [The Sun]

Leading lawyer calls for domestic abuse register [The Times] (£)

Tommy Robinson says ‘no lawyer will represent him’ in libel case [The London Economic]

Imane Khelif files legal complaint for cyber harassment after ‘digital lynching’ [The Telegraph]

Batty planning laws held up my new home [The Times] (£)

Badger Trust mounts legal challenge against culling licences [BBC News]

Sweden’s ‘snitch law’ immigration plan prompts alarm across society [The Guardian]

The Geneva Conventions at 75: do the laws of war still have a fighting chance in today’s bloody world? [The Conversation]

"Lots of BusOps people need to provide coverage on a Friday afternoon and can't benefit from this. It's a great initiative but if it's taken forward it needs a bit more thought to be fair."

