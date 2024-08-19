Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Rail prosecutions: The six minute train journey that became a long legal nightmare [BBC News]

England prison overcrowding emergency measures come into force [The Guardian]

Property dealer ordered to pay £700,000 after chaotic court case [The Times] (£)

Sarah Everard inquiry lawyer in running to become Oxford chancellor [The Telegraph] (£)

AI is ushering in a tech lawyer ‘golden age’ — for now [Business Insider]

Laws on union strike threshold set to be scrapped [BBC News]

Minister accused of failing to help lawyer who disappeared under aunt’s regime in Bangladesh [The Telegraph] (£)

X ‘closes operations’ in Brazil after row with supreme court justice [Sky News]

I graduated from Georgetown Law, but I ditched the legal world to tutor. I made 6 figures while traveling the world. [Business Insider]

“Unreasonable. There could be a plethora of reasons for the girl to fall asleep accidentally and to be punished in this way by someone in power is a horrible abuse of power.” [Legal Cheek comments]

