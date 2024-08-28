PostsNews

SQE2 pass rate rises again to 79%

By Rhys Duncan on

Over 2,000 aspiring lawyers sat latest exams


Results for the most recent sittings of part two of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) have been released today, with the number of students passing the exams rising again up to 79%.

This pass rate is slightly higher for those sitting the exam for the first time (81%), and marks a 6% increase from the last sittings which saw 73% of budding solicitors pass.

The SQE2 comprises 16 stations, with 12 of these entailing written exams and four requiring oral assessments. These are designed to assess both skills and application of legal knowledge.

Although all 2,181 candidates sat the written papers at the same time, the oral assessments were divided into four sessions due to limited capacity. As a result, the overall pass mark ranged from 61-62%, depending on which oral assessment sitting students took part in.

Those taking the exams receive a single pass mark for the overall 16 station assessment, and there are no required marks for individual stations. The highest scoring students in this latest round took their overall scores over 90%.

To undertake SQE2 students must first pass SQE1, a test of their grasp of black letter law across two multiple-choice exams.

