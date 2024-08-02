PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

Law firm lawyers vs. In house lawyers [HeyItsAlexSu on X]

📞 The 2 AM Call… Boundaries Matter in Legal Practice 📞 [Multazim Zia on LinkedIn]

Hands up if, like me, you have a little window open on your computer to keep an eye on the hashtag#olympics2024. Be honest… [John Campbell on LinkedIn]

🇬🇧 Career progression in London’s legal industry 🏛️ [Gishan Abeyratne on LinkedIn]

the horses dance, your honor [Matt Margolis on X]

28.3495 [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

I take my mock trials very seriously. You have been warned [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

Sometimes Legal just wants to cook 🖊️🔥 [Alex Herrity on LinkedIn]

Who should the legal team report to? [Alex Su on LinkedIn]

