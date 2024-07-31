PostsNews

Gowling nudges NQ lawyer salaries to £98k in London

£64k in regions


Gowling WLG has increased the salaries of its fresh faced associates within its London a regional offices.

The outfit confirmed it has modestly increased NQ rates in the City by 3% from £95,000 to £98,000, bringing it level with Bird & Bird, which upped salaries earlier this month, and within £2k of Squire Patton Boggs (£100k).

The firm, which recruits around 25 trainee each year, has also increased salaries within its Birmingham and Leeds offices, from £63,000 to £64,000. This equates to an uplift of 1.6%.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

David Fennel, CEO at Gowling WLG, said: “We are pleased to confirm salary increases for our new associates and to be investing in our lawyers to enable us to continue to provide the very best possible experience for our clients.”

The move comes in the same week Legal Cheek reported that Taylor Wessing had boosted NQ rates to £115k, a 15% increase from £100,000.

