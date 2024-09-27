A&O Shearman partner resigns following drink-driving conviction

Only joined Magic Circle firm earlier this year



A partner at A&O Shearman has reportedly resigned from the firm after being convicted of drink-driving.

John Goldfinch joined the firm in February of this year, prior to its merger with Shearman & Sterling, as part of a five-lawyer team from the US outfit Milbank.

Financial News reports that Goldfinch, a specialist in structured finance, pled guilty to drink driving at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on 9 May. He was fined £1,000, ordered to pay £85 in court costs and an additional £400 surcharge, and was banned from driving for 24 months.

An A&O Shearman spokesperson said:

“The firm takes such matters very seriously. The partner in question has accepted responsibility for this personal matter and has elected to resign from the firm. We wish him the best going forward.”

Goldfinch was approached for comment.