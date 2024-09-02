PostsNews

Aspiring lawyer’s career prospects ‘utterly destroyed’ after role in violent disorder during riots

By Rhys Duncan on

Law student also handed 14-month jail sentence

A law student has been handed a 14-month jail sentence after taking part in the recent riots that swept across the UK.

Aminadab Temesgen, reported by the BBC to be a law student and aspiring lawyer, admitted to violent disorder during clashes in Plymouth city centre on 5 August.

The 19-year-old was caught on video “throwing numerous bottles aimed at officers and members of the public”, a statement by Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.

These actions, Judge Robert Linford said in sentencing, had “utterly destroyed” and “completely ruined” the future lawyer’s career plans.

Whilst Temesgen had intended to join the anti-fascist side of the riots he had accidentally ended up on the other side where he suffered racial abuse his barrister confirmed in court.

Although he had “every justification to be mad and angry” at this abuse, the judge continued, there was “no justification” for taking part in “widespread lawless behaviour”.

Speaking on Temesgen’s sentence, now one of 19 handed out for the disorder in Plymouth, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said:

“The sentencing reflects the seriousness of the incident and the real threat that our communities faced. Today’s outcome sends a clear message that we don’t discriminate, if you break the law, threaten public safety, and harm communities, we will pursue you and bring you to justice.”

