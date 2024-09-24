PostsNews

Freshfields drops 'Bruckhaus Deringer' in rebrand

By Legal Cheek on

Freshfields has unveiled a rebranding, dropping ‘Bruckhaus Deringer’ from its name as part of the refresh.

The Magic Circle firm’s rebrand, which rolls out across the firm from next month, includes a bold new black-and-white, all-caps logo featuring the firm’s name (pictured top).

Commenting on the launch, Freshfields senior partner Georgia Dawson said:

“Our refreshed brand is dynamic and bold, reflecting the entrepreneurial spirit of Freshfields today and our momentum as a firm. With our 280-year history, we continue to operate at the forefront of law, setting new standards, giving our clients the edge in achieving their objectives, and attracting the best talent across the world.”

“We want our brand to reflect who we are wherever people encounter us and bring our strategy to life as we continue our next chapter of growth,” she continued. “One reflection of that is our shortened name that embraces the reality of what people call us in the market and how we refer to ourselves.”

Freshfields is the oldest Magic Circle firm, with roots dating back to 1743. In 2000, it adopted its current name after merging with the German firm Deringer Tessin Herrmann & Sedemund and the German-Austrian firm Bruckhaus Westrick Heller Löber.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows Freshfields is one the largest trainee recruiters in the City with an annual TC offering of around 90. It’s also one of the top paying firms, with newly qualified associates earning a salary of £150,000.

[ARIAL BOLD]

Dying to know how much the marketing consultants pocketed for this new logo. Inspired.


(16)(1)

lol

Consultants strike again. This time they’ve just used WordArt.


(9)(0)

Missed opportunity

Why not “Freshfields, Bruckhaus, Deringer”? Commas are in fashion at the moment.


(6)(0)

Genuinely Awful Logo

Horrendous logo


(10)(2)

Stinklaters

Goodness me, it’s hideous.

The old logo and branding had continental sophistication combined with venerable English heritage.

And now they’ve destroyed it merely to satisfy the apish sensibilities of USian simpletons.


(12)(2)

Vomitting rn

It’s so ugly I can’t even….


(1)(2)

FBD associate

Rest assured, everyone that isn’t a partner here HATES it. An awful, awful re-brand and no, staff were not widely consulted


(5)(1)

lol

Shoosmiths called, they want their logo back


(2)(1)

FBD enjoyer

Hasn’t gone down well at the firm. Not yet spoken to a single person who likes it, including partners. Terrible and terribly expensive vandalism.


(3)(0)

RIP FBD

Literally no one likes it. Just wait until you see the other new logos these branding geniuses have come up with. Out with the historic blue, angel symbol and nice font; in with something that a 6 year old could have designed – all to appease the Americans. Hideous.


(3)(0)

Join the conversation

