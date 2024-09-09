Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Avoid sending weekend emails, top lawyers told [The Telegraph] (£)

‘For me, the wig was the key’: how I defied family expectations to become a criminal barrister [The Guardian]

I’m taking legal action over school VAT for my daughter’s sake [The Times] (£)

The Bar should say “bye” to EDI [The Critic]

Will David Lammy apologise to Grenfell judge? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Midas share tips: Lawyers at Knights ditched partnership and reaped the profit [This is Money]

Government arms embargo on Israel faces legal challenge [The Telegraph] (£)

Prince Harry presses on with legal battle against the Home Office to restore taxpayer-funded security – after losing ‘frankly hopeless’ bid to appeal decision earlier this year [Mail Online]

Lucy Letby’s lawyer: Anger must be redirected if she’s found innocent [The Times] (£)

Google is facing another crucial court case in the US – and it could have major consequences for online advertising [The Conversation]

“The NQ market is a disaster right now – would not recommend trying to look for an NQ position anywhere, especially not if you don’t have any experience in the practice areas of the firm you want to be at.” [Legal Cheek comments]

