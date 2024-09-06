‘I’m a high street trainee with City law ambitions. Should I quit my TC?’

Rookie requires readers’ advice



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one trainee solicitor is keen to make the move from the high street to the City upon qualification. But is it possible?

“I am currently doing my training contract with a high street firm. The firm specialises in conveyancing and private client work. I do not believe that I want to go in to these areas of law and it is making me very concerned about my decision to do my training contract at this firm.”

“I can’t help but think that I have made the wrong decision in accepting my training contract in a high street firm, which do not do the seats that I am interested in, when I really aspire to work in a City, commercial law firm.”

“My main worry is whether I will get taken on as a newly qualified in a City firm when I have done my training contract in a high street firm, and when I do not have a seat in the area of law which I want to go in to.”

“I am willing to do pro-bono and extra research in to the commercial type of work which I want to go in to, but I just do not believe that this will make me stand out as a newly qualified, going in to an area which I have not done a seat in before.”

“I am debating leaving my training contract as I feel like it is restricting me to a high street career in conveyancing and private client law.”

“I would really appreciate any advice on this!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.