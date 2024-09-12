Now live! Your ultimate insider guide to life at 100+ top law firms  

The Legal Cheek 2025 Firms Most List is here❗



Legal Cheek’s essential student guide to life as a solicitor at the top UK corporate law firms is now live with its new and improved 2025 edition. Check it out here!

This year’s expanded Firms Most List includes a record 107 in-depth law firm profiles, featuring all the Magic and Silver Circle firms, top US outfits in London, leading UK-based international players, and prominent mid-tier and specialist firms.

As with previous editions, the 2025 Firms Most List includes a useful benchmarking tool that allows you to rank firms based on various criteria, including training contract numbers, starting salaries, SQE grants, and average working hours.

Each profile includes a unique Legal Cheek View, offering detailed and unmatched insights into life at the firm, along with a Junior Lawyer Scorecard that grades areas like training, quality of work, work-life balance, social life, and peer support, from A* to D. These ratings, based on responses from over 2,000 trainee and junior lawyers across the UK, feed into our annual Legal Cheek Awards.

And that’s not all! Each firm profile includes crucial application deadlines for vacation schemes, training contracts, insight days, and other graduate recruitment initiatives. These sync with our popular iPhone and Android apps, allowing you to receive alerts directly on your phone. Deadlines can also be viewed on our dedicated Key Deadlines Calendar.

