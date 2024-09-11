PostsNews

Paralegal who raised workload concerns barred from legal profession for fabricating attendance notes

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

‘Showed a lack of integrity’, says SRA

files
A paralegal who raised concerns about her workload has been barred from working in the legal profession after it was discovered that she had falsified attendance notes.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) said that Lydia Cleary’s actions created the “misleading impression” that she had worked on the files, which allowed her to transfer them from her inactive list.

The SRA issued Cleary, a former paralegal at Bristol-based DAS Law, a section 43 notice, which prevents her from working in legal practice without prior approval from the regulator.

NEW: The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

In mitigation the SRA noted that no client had suffered any loss due to her actions, and that she had raised concerns about her workload with her immediate supervisor at the time.

Cleary’s conduct was serious because it was “dishonest and showed a lack of integrity”, the SRA said.

The former paralegal was also ordered to pay £600 in costs.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Paralegal texted client urging them not to cooperate with firm investigation

Filed 'misleading' info with land registry

May 30 2024 10:48am
4
news

Paralegal sanctioned for misleading firm over LLM qualification

Needs SRA approval for law firm work

Mar 26 2024 7:40am
news

Regulator takes action against paralegal who misled Pinsent Masons over newly qualified status

Five occasions

Feb 12 2024 11:24am
6