Simmons & Simmons takes City NQ lawyer pay to £120,000

Bristol associates also see rise to £76.5k



Simmons & Simmons has increased pay for newly qualified (NQ) lawyers across its UK offices.

Those in the firm’s City base will be enjoying an 11% raise with pay increasing from £105k up to £120k, whilst the Bristolian contingent will receive a 10% boost, taking pay to £76.5k.

Whilst all NQs are eligible for performance linked bonuses, those in the West Country are also eligible to receive what the firm describes as a “Bristol Market Adjustment” (BMA). This scheme, which operates in addition to the overall UK bonus scheme, can add between 10% and 20% to associates salaries if they hit specified targets.

City trainees will remain on their existing pay packets of £52,000 in year one and £57,000 in year two, with those in Bristol also remaining on their £47,500 and £49,500 in each year.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows that the outfit takes on 24 trainees each year, with the most recent retention rate sitting at an impressive 89%.

Speaking on the latest salary hikes a spokesperson at the firm told Legal Cheek:

“The recent NQ salary rises in both our London and Bristol offices reflect the strong competition in the market. Our competitive offer, together with the firm’s culture, enables us to continue to attract the very best talent.”

This brings Simmons back in line with rivals Norton Rose Fulbright and Travers Smith, both of which raised London NQ pay up to £120,000 earlier this year.