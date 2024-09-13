PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

A key piece of advice I give to junior lawyers is that they should never lose their empathy… [Annie Joseph on LinkedIn]

Crazy things spotted in a law library [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

How it feels being in a meeting that could have been an email [Henry Nelson-Case on LinkedIn]

Claire. [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

[THREAD] This government has inherited record backlogs and delays in the Crown Courts. Prisons are overflowing. Every part of the justice system has been cut to ribbons. [The Secret Barrister on X]

Sick of not having enough work at my international law firm… [r/uklaw on Reddit]

sick of not having enough work at my international law firm
byu/Silver_Charity inuklaw

Don’t be this lawyer, part III. [David Ernst on LinkedIn]

