PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones

Heard in a courtroom [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

Why did Huw Edwards avoid prison? Is this evidence of “two-tier justice”? Let’s take a quick look. 🧵 [The Secret Barrister on X]

Whilst it’s important to post about career and work on this site, I think you should all know that I’ve spent the evening trying to get my bulldog, Clemmie, to pose for pictures for a charity calendar. Not every shot was a success… [Michelle Heeley KC on LinkedIn]

What did you want to be when you grew up? [Jon Gregson on LinkedIn]

🖊️ No it’s fine, let’s just sign and get this completed. [Craig Kelly on LinkedIn]

Classic case law explained by a Gen Z-er [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Is anyone still debating the merits of remote work? [Alex Klyguine on LinkedIn]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

paperwork and files
news

‘Relatively inexperienced’ solicitor suspended after failing to inform client of struck out defence and counterclaim

One year suspension

1 day ago
1
news

Classic case law through the eyes of Gen Z

'This girl is just vibing at the café, drinking her ginger beer, right?'

1 day ago
4
Vector of a group of students climbing up stairs made of coin piles.
news

White & Case offers market topping £32k salary to school-leaver solicitor apprentices

Plus £1k 'set-up bonus'

2 days ago
6