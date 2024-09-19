Classic case law through the eyes of Gen Z

‘This girl is just vibing at the café, drinking her ginger beer, right?’



Gen Z have officially taken over the world: it’s undeniable that their devil may care attitude and (often) bizarre language have taken social media by storm. Finally Legal Cheek has admitted defeat and hopped on the trend.

In a recent post on Legal Cheek’s Instagram account, the most famous legal cases in the UK have been given a Gen Z revamp. R v Brown, in the words of a Gen Z-er, is “basically” about some “dudes” doing some “kinky stuff”, but the police turned around and said: “you can’t vibe with that level of damage!”

What about the all-time tortious classic, Donoghue v Stephenson? in the words of a Gen Z law student, “this girl is just vibing at the café, drinking her ginger beer, right? Then she’s like, ‘Wait, hold up,’ because there’s a freakin’ dead snail in the bottle 🐌 💀.” To cut to the chase, “Snail in the bottle made the law say, ‘Yo, businesses, you gotta take care of everyone.’ True facts.”

Some Gen Z commenters said: “Why do these actually make sense” and “This would have helped me at uni 😂 😂”.

Check out the Gen Z interpretations of classic case law below: