Competition: Win an SQE scholarship by explaining the must-have skill for lawyers

Half-price SQE1 course courtesy of BARBRI



BARBRI is calling on students to share their views on the most important skill for a lawyer today as part of its latest SQE scholarship competition.

To enter the competition, solicitor hopefuls must submit an essay of no more than 500 words on the topic: “In your view, what is the most important skill for a lawyer?” The essay should reflect each applicant’s personal perspective on the skill they believe is crucial in today’s legal world.

Students are also required to attend ‘Supercharge your CV: essential skills for aspiring solicitors — with BARBRI’, a virtual event taking place on Thursday 31 October. You can secure your place here.

The successful candidate will receive a 50% discount on their BARBRI SQE1 Prep fees for their chosen course preparing for January 2025 or July 2025 SQE1 exams.

To be eligible, students must be in their final year of university or a graduate ready to take the SQE. The deadline for essay submissions is 14 November 2024, and results will be announced by 22 November 2024.

Chris Howard, university partnerships director at BARBRI, commented:

“We’re excited to launch this year’s BARBRI x Legal Cheek Scholarship essay competition. As the legal landscape evolves, so do the skills needed to excel within it. This competition gives aspiring lawyers the opportunity to reflect on what they believe is the most essential skill for success in today’s legal environment, to showcase their unique perspectives and to contribute to an important conversation about the future of the profession. We can’t wait to see the insights they bring.”

For more details about the essay competition including full T&Cs click here.