Disgraced human rights lawyer admits fraud charges connected to claims against Iraqi war veterans

Philip Shiner received £3 million under legal aid contract



A former prominent human rights lawyer has admitted to three counts of fraud related to claims against British soldiers accused of mistreating Iraqi detainees following the 2003 Iraq war.

Philip Shiner, a former partner of Public Interest Lawyers, applied for up to £200,000 in legal aid funding in 2007 to pursue legal action against the Ministry of Defence, according to a statement published by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Shiner received approximately £3 million under the contract but failed to disclose that an agent, acting on his behalf and with his knowledge, had been cold calling and making unsolicited approaches to potential clients in Iraq.

The 67-year-old, who was struck off in 2017 after multiple charges of misconduct were proven against him, also failed to disclose that he was paying referral fees — a practice not permitted under the legal aid funding rules.

Shiner was also convicted for providing a witness statement to the legal aid agency in support of his application which was secured by an “unsolicited approach”, the NCA said.

Following a legal challenge led by Shiner, Britain launched the ‘Al-Sweady Inquiry’ to investigate allegations of atrocities committed by British troops after a 2004 battle at the Danny Boy checkpoint near Basra. The inquiry, which cost taxpayers £24 million, ultimately found the claims to be “wholly baseless”.

Andy Kelly, head of the NCA’s international corruption unit said:

“This conviction is a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex domestic and international investigation. Shiner’s actions resulted in untold pressure and anxiety on members of the British Armed Forces, pursuing legal challenges funded through dishonest actions.”

Shiner will be sentenced on the 2 December.