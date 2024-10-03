Magistrate warned after ‘heated dispute’ over neighbour’s dog

Emphasised legal knowledge



A magistrate has received a formal warning from the judicial watchdog following a “heated dispute” with a neighbour regarding their dog.

Jean Banford JP is reported to have repeatedly emphasised her knowledge of the law, citing her position on the Cheshire bench, when arguing that the dog could be destroyed.

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) said that Banford acknowledged her comment could, in hindsight, be considered inappropriate. However, she explained that the neighbour’s refusal to recognise that the dog was causing fear and could be destroyed prompted her to emphasise her legal knowledge.

A subsequent investigation found that the magistrate had used her judicial status in a bid to “exert pressure and lend weight” to her arguments which is a “clear breach” of the expected standards of conduct.

“The nominated committee member took into consideration that Mrs Banford was a long serving magistrate of good character, who willingly shared footage of the interaction and accepted that her comments were inappropriate,” the decision states. “Mr Justice Keehan and the Lord Chancellor agreed with the findings and issued Mrs Banford with a formal warning.”