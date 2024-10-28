PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


Risk of vigilantes as justice system ‘on the brink’, warns Law Society head [Financial Times] (£)

Law firms still struggle to tackle brutal hours: ‘Some people thrive, others shrink’ [Financial News]

Partner pay at US law firms hits record levels [Financial Times] (£)

MI5 tries to block Manchester Arena bomb victims’ legal claim [The Times] (£)

‘We’re eating ourselves’: big money turns football into legal battlefield [Financial Times] (£)

Football Governance Bill: What do lawyers think about changes? [City AM]

French oil giant embroiled in legal battle over plan to shut North Sea terminal [Telegraph] (£)

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick blasts human rights laws which stopped criminal kingpin from being deported [The Sun]

Tommy Robinson due in court over contempt claims [Independent]

Top Law Firms Shrink From the Heat of the Mideast Conflict [New York Times] (registration required)

“What’s more likely? A. 56% of the people attempting the exam aren’t ‘putting in hard work’. B. The exam is flawed, overly difficult, and not fit for purpose.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅

Tuesday: The skills future lawyers need to thrive — with Mayer Brown [Apply Now]

Wednesday: In-person workshops and networking in Leeds 2024 — with Pinsent Masons, Shoosmiths, Squire Patton Boggs and ULaw [Apply Now]

Thursday: Supercharge your CV: essential skills for aspiring solicitors — with BARBRI [Apply Now]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Harvey
news

Lawyers serving clients’ interests has its limits, says top UCL boffin, amid Harvey Weinstein and Post Office scandals

Legal professionals owe a duty to society too

3 days ago
5
Person sitting online exam
news SQE Hub

‘The low SQE pass rate has me stressing’

One aspiring lawyer is eager to know what the most challenging part is and why

3 days ago
33
Thumbs up
news

SRA report: Over half of lawyers hold positive views on SRA

Quarter have negative opinion

4 days ago
4