Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Risk of vigilantes as justice system ‘on the brink’, warns Law Society head [Financial Times] (£)

Law firms still struggle to tackle brutal hours: ‘Some people thrive, others shrink’ [Financial News]

Partner pay at US law firms hits record levels [Financial Times] (£)

MI5 tries to block Manchester Arena bomb victims’ legal claim [The Times] (£)

‘We’re eating ourselves’: big money turns football into legal battlefield [Financial Times] (£)

Football Governance Bill: What do lawyers think about changes? [City AM]

French oil giant embroiled in legal battle over plan to shut North Sea terminal [Telegraph] (£)

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick blasts human rights laws which stopped criminal kingpin from being deported [The Sun]

Tommy Robinson due in court over contempt claims [Independent]

Top Law Firms Shrink From the Heat of the Mideast Conflict [New York Times] (registration required)

“What’s more likely? A. 56% of the people attempting the exam aren’t ‘putting in hard work’. B. The exam is flawed, overly difficult, and not fit for purpose.” [Legal Cheek comments]

