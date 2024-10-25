‘The low SQE pass rate has me stressing’

One aspiring lawyer is eager to know what the most challenging part is and why



In the latest in of our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring solicitor finds themselves grappling with concerns about taking the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

“Hello, I have a career conundrum for you to post please. I am due to sit SQE1 early next year and I am really worried if I am being honest. I have read some of the comments on your website and posts on different message boards, most of which are really negative about the whole SQE experience. Also the recent story about the SQE1 pass rate dropping to 44% has me stressing! I am looking for a bit of advice for those who have been through the process about what they found the most difficult and why. I am hoping this will help me better prepare. I am also keen to hear from your readers who may not have been successful first time around, and what they did/are doing differently this time. Please keep anon, thanks.”

