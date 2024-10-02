PostsNews

SQE1 pass rate drops to just 44%

Lowest success rate so far

Less than half of students passed the most recent sitting of part one of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

The latest statistical report from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) shows that, of the 5,006 candidates who attempted both parts SQE1 in July 2024, only 44% passed. This is the lowest success rate to date and represents a notable drop from the 56% pass rate for the January sitting.

The SQE was formally introduced in September 2021 as the new route to solicitor qualification. SQE1 focuses on functioning legal knowledge (FLK) whilst SQE2 focuses on legal skills.

The report, published yesterday, shows the pass rate was slightly higher among those sitting the exam for the first time, at 48%. The pass rates for the two papers that make up SQE1 — FLK1 and FLK2 — were 55% and 50%, respectively, for all candidates.

Earlier this year, Kaplan, the company responsible for administering the SQE, issued an apology after 175 students were mistakenly informed that they had failed parts of their assessments.

2 Comments

ARidd

Anecdotally, from those I’ve spoken to – many who failed January 24 or lost their TCs were attempting to sit this one without the backing of course providers like BPP,ULAW etc and were purely using smaller company textbooks (ReviseSQE and the like) /online sessions. Perhaps a contributing factor? Without putting out a past paper or at least some more sample questions its going to be incredibly hard for course providers and resource creators to ensure their products are up to standard.

Affordability/logistics I’ve also found was a big stress point, for myself I needed to book exams, book hotels and book transport to the London test centres- which is feasible on a firm grant but an absolute pain if you needed time off from work or don’t have a city firm’s financial firepower to support you

Passed SQE1

It’s difficult for students to effectively study properly when the SRA don’t release sufficient past papers for students and course providers. If the exam questions are changing or the marking is becoming harsher then the SRA need to release more guidance and examples to students so those sitting exams can prepare for them properly. Especially those who aren’t lucky enough to secure funding from their employers and have the extra stress of all the costs involved in retaking.

