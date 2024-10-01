PostsAdvice

Training contract, apprenticeship, self-fund SQE or paralegal – which route into the profession should I take?

Aspiring solicitor seeks help

In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a career changer is exploring affordable and low-risk options for becoming a solicitor.

“Hi LC, I’m in a bit of a tough spot with my career and so I’m looking for some advice from the wider community. For context, I didn’t plan to study law initially. I completed an undergraduate degree (BSc Hons) (2:1) in Geography, a Postgraduate degree (MA) in Town Planning and I’ve recently completed and self funded the PGDL. I graduated with a distinction classification. However, now I’m at a bit of a crossroads as a career changer and could use some advice. The way I see it, I have four options:

1. Apply for traditional training contracts where the SQEs are funded. However, these are competitive, their requirements are rigorous and they seem more catered towards school leavers than they do career changers.

2. Apply for the emerging ‘apprenticeship’ routes with local government/civil service. These schemes, although they pay less than option 1, are less competitive and they still fund the SQEs.

3. Pay to sit the SQEs myself and perhaps a preparatory course.

4. Apply for paralegal roles and try to work up through a firm. There are no guarantees with this option, it feels inherently risky and I’d be taking a ~20k paycut from my current salary.

Any advice would be very welcome!”

Good luck

I’d go for the traditional TC as a starting point – what have to got to lose by applying? You’d also be surprised how many firms value previous non-law experience.

Anon

Do not paralegal unless you are 10000% committed to becoming a solicitor and willing to put in potentially years of struggling to get by on minimum wage while your firm dangle the carrot of a TC. I found my firm (national, I was in a regional office) didn’t want to progress me to a TC or the alternative CILEX route on offer. Or not for a good few years anyway. This was not good enough for me as I could not afford to survive on the rubbish wage they were paying. They wanted to keep me as a paralegal for as long as possible as I was doing NQ associate work for 1/3 of the cost.

I have now turned to a career in a different field. Pay is far higher, the work is less stressful, and if I decide I want to work in law eventually, there is nothing stopping me from applying for a direct TC.

So my advice would be to stay where you are and just apply for a direct TC. Firms always say that any experience is good experience, it’s not necessary to paralegal in order to secure a TC and has no guarantees of qualification.

TT

Are apprenticeships open to mature candidates? I always thought they were geared toward school leavers

