Training contract, apprenticeship, self-fund SQE or paralegal – which route into the profession should I take?

Aspiring solicitor seeks help



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a career changer is exploring affordable and low-risk options for becoming a solicitor.

“Hi LC, I’m in a bit of a tough spot with my career and so I’m looking for some advice from the wider community. For context, I didn’t plan to study law initially. I completed an undergraduate degree (BSc Hons) (2:1) in Geography, a Postgraduate degree (MA) in Town Planning and I’ve recently completed and self funded the PGDL. I graduated with a distinction classification. However, now I’m at a bit of a crossroads as a career changer and could use some advice. The way I see it, I have four options:

1. Apply for traditional training contracts where the SQEs are funded. However, these are competitive, their requirements are rigorous and they seem more catered towards school leavers than they do career changers.

2. Apply for the emerging ‘apprenticeship’ routes with local government/civil service. These schemes, although they pay less than option 1, are less competitive and they still fund the SQEs.

3. Pay to sit the SQEs myself and perhaps a preparatory course.

4. Apply for paralegal roles and try to work up through a firm. There are no guarantees with this option, it feels inherently risky and I’d be taking a ~20k paycut from my current salary.

Any advice would be very welcome!”

