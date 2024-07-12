‘I’m a career changer in my 30s. Will City law firms give me a chance?’

Advice needed
In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series a 30-something aspiring solicitor is seeking a career change from marketing to City law.
“I work in a marketing role in the finance sector, and whilst I once enjoyed my work I’ve recently turned 30 and looking to make the move into law — a move I’ve been considering for a couple of years now. I studied law at Oxford and fell into the world of marketing post-university. Would firms take me seriously? Are there some firms/types of firms that are more or less open to older applicants or those with previous careers? Please keep me anon. Thanks.”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.
Realist
The firm I work at has no issues with people starting in their 30s. Friends at other firms also had people in their trainee intake who had done something else beforehand and decided to make a career switch into law.
My only advice is just don’t be a dick. The firm I am at has had a few trainees who have started in their late 30s who have really struggled to adapt to being supervised by someone younger than them and they have been complete bellends throughout (shock horror – they weren’t retained).