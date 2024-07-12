PostsAdvice

‘I’m a career changer in my 30s. Will City law firms give me a chance?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

4

Advice needed


In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series a 30-something aspiring solicitor is seeking a career change from marketing to City law.

“I work in a marketing role in the finance sector, and whilst I once enjoyed my work I’ve recently turned 30 and looking to make the move into law — a move I’ve been considering for a couple of years now. I studied law at Oxford and fell into the world of marketing post-university. Would firms take me seriously? Are there some firms/types of firms that are more or less open to older applicants or those with previous careers? Please keep me anon. Thanks.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

4 Comments

Realist

The firm I work at has no issues with people starting in their 30s. Friends at other firms also had people in their trainee intake who had done something else beforehand and decided to make a career switch into law.

My only advice is just don’t be a dick. The firm I am at has had a few trainees who have started in their late 30s who have really struggled to adapt to being supervised by someone younger than them and they have been complete bellends throughout (shock horror – they weren’t retained).

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

30+ Trainee at City firm

The firms I had ACs at and currently train at never even mentioned my age throughout the process. They were far more concerned about what I had done beforehand (if anything) and how that would transition into a commercial legal career. I highlighted both my age and career change status in all my apps and interviews. Make sure you can back up why you are changing careers and how your experiences fit into a legal career. These are interesting talking points/ topics for grade recruitment/ interviewers.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Scouser of Counsel

I can second this.

At the Bar there are many pupil barristers who start in their 30s having done something else beforehand.

The trick is to market yourself and show how you have transferable skills.

Given you have been in marketing, this shouldn’t be a problem.

Go for it- and good luck!

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anonymouse

Yes you will certainly be taken seriously but you should manage your expectations as to how far you can leverage your career to date. Partners are largely disinterested in experience that isn’t legal.

Some firms are more receptive to career-changers than others. Establishment firms, so to speak, are a bit sniffy. Upstart firms are more likely to be open minded and provide the sort of platform that allows someone to demonstrate the confidence and commercial acumen gained from a previous career. They’re typically less hierarchical, too, which might make it easier to be several rungs down from where people of your age typically would be.

Anecdotally I’ve heard that US firm trainees tend to be noticeably older and more experienced, but whether that lifestyle is for you, bearing in mind it’ll be years before you commence, is another question. You’d be sacrificing what remains of your youth and postponing having children so don’t take that step lightly.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘My dream vac scheme wasn’t what I expected’

Cold partners = red flag? asks TC hopeful

Jun 24 2024 8:30am
25
news

‘Any advice on navigating the NQ lawyer market?’

Help requested

Jun 7 2024 8:47am
37
news

‘How can I stand out amongst other paralegals?’

Seeks TC

May 31 2024 9:10am
9