Your ultimate guide to life at the nation’s top chambers has just dropped!

Welcome to your complete guide to life at the top barristers’ chambers in England and Wales, now live with its 2025 edition and available to access here.

The new and updated Chambers Most List features 50 leading sets across the self-employed and employed bar, including elite Magic Circle and commercial players, common and public law specialists as well as regional giants.

You can filter and rank each chambers on criteria ranging from size of pupillage award to number of pupillages on offer; from gender and BME diversity stats to number of Oxbridge-educated new tenants. However you want to assess your future sets is up to you.

As with previous years, each profile kicks off with an updated Legal Cheek View which offers future barristers a unique and detailed overview of life at the set. This includes the outfit’s specialisms, recent groundbreaking cases, the social life, and what it is really like behind closed doors at the set.

Each profile also contains a handy What the Junior Barristers Say section which maps the journey from student to tenant and offers pupillage seekers a snapshot of life within chambers throughout pupillage and beyond.

If that wasn’t enough, each chambers has it’s own Junior Barrister Survey Scorecard which grades the set from A*-C in the following areas: training, quality of work, colleagues, facilities, work/life balance, social life, and legal tech. These ratings feed into our annual Legal Cheek Awards, and are taken directly from our anonymous survey of pupils and junior barristers at each chambers.

We also have those all-important pupillage and mini-pupillage application deadlines, which sync with our iPhone and Android apps, so you don’t miss out on key dates. These are also available on our Key Deadline Calendar.

