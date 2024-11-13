‘A Barrister’ is Jo Sidhu KC

Former criminal bar chief fails in bid to keep disciplinary proceedings private

Prominent criminal barrister Jo Sidhu KC has unsuccessfully attempted to have disciplinary proceedings against him held in private, resulting in his name now being publicly listed on the Bar Tribunals & Adjudication Service (BTAS) website.

Legal Cheek reported on Monday that a mysterious listing had appeared on the BTAS website, announcing a disciplinary hearing for “A Barrister” and noting that a “privacy application will be made on the first day”.

It has now been confirmed that “A Barrister” is former Criminal Bar Association chief Navjot (Jo) Sidhu KC, with the listing updated to show his full name.

The addition of Sidhu’s name comes after the Law Society Gazette reported yesterday that the barrister had failed in his attempt to remain anonymous in the disciplinary proceedings concerning allegations he “behaved inappropriately” with three women.

The tribunal decided in private that the eight-day hearing would be held publicly and that Sidhu could be named.

The report goes on say that Sidhu is expected to deny all charges.