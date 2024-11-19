PostsNews

Ex-Freshfields partner handed two year suspension following allegations of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Left MC firm in 2019

A former partner at Freshfields has been handed a two year suspension following allegations of “inappropriate and unwanted” behaviour.

Nicholas Tristan Williams became a partner at the Magic Circle firm in 2017, and remained in the post up until his resignation in December 2019 following an internal investigation.

Earlier this summer, Legal Cheek reported that Williams was due to appear before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) regarding the allegations.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has now issued an update confirming that the matter has been dealt with by way of agreed outcome, which has been approved by the SDT.

Williams was suspended for two years.

A spokesperson for Freshfields said:

“We were not the subject of the SRA investigation or involved in the related SDT proceedings. The individual left the firm several years ago. At the time, we looked into the concerns raised and took appropriate action.”

