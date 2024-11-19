Ex-Freshfields partner handed two year suspension following allegations of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Left MC firm in 2019



A former partner at Freshfields has been handed a two year suspension following allegations of “inappropriate and unwanted” behaviour.

Nicholas Tristan Williams became a partner at the Magic Circle firm in 2017, and remained in the post up until his resignation in December 2019 following an internal investigation.

Earlier this summer, Legal Cheek reported that Williams was due to appear before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) regarding the allegations.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has now issued an update confirming that the matter has been dealt with by way of agreed outcome, which has been approved by the SDT.

Williams was suspended for two years.

