Former KWM London boss faces tribunal over allegedly ‘kissing’ colleague

‘Inappropriate conduct’ is not yet proven



King & Wood Mallesons’ (KWM) former London managing partner is set to appear before a disciplinary tribunal over allegations he engaged in “inappropriate conduct” towards a female colleague.

Darren Roiser is accused of “kissing” the unnamed woman and “commenting that she was very attractive,” according to a notice published by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The allegations, which date back to October 2020, remain unproven.

Rosier joined KWM in 2011 after leaving Slaughter and May and was promoted to managing partner seven years later, in 2018. The litigation specialist left the KWM partnership in April of this year.

In 2017, KMW’s European and Middle East arm collapsed into administration but later relaunched with a group of partners who chose to stay on.

In 2023, Eversheds Sutherland entered into a “formal cooperation agreement” with KWM (China), resulting in Eversheds absorbing a significant portion of KWM’s London office.