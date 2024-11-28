Magistrate given formal warning over ‘ill-judged’ Taliban remark

Comment made in retiring room



A magistrate has received a formal warning after suggesting that people in Pakistan needed to be subdued with drugs or “they’d be off joining the Taliban”.

Mr Thomas Rock JP made the remark during a panel discussion with fellow magistrates in the retiring room. The conversation took place before hearing a case about possession of the controlled drug Khat in the afternoon session.

A disciplinary statement reveals that during the discussion, it was noted that Khat is commonly used in Pakistan. In response, Rock remarked, “that they had to keep people in Pakistan subdued or they’d be off joining the Taliban”.

Rock expressed concern over the complaint and explained that he had been unfamiliar with the term “Khat” prior to the discussion. He said he had been trying to “enlighten himself” by talking with a colleague.

He said it was his belief that high levels of poverty in Pakistan, particularly near its border with Afghanistan, where the Taliban has a presence, contribute to recruitment into rival gangs and factions involved in drug production and distribution.

A subsequent investigation found Rock had “failed to act with circumspection, had indicated an unconscious bias about people from a certain group and had not shown any awareness of how his words and behaviour could affect others”.

Noting that it was a “single ill-judged remark” made in the privacy of the retiring room, it was initially recommended that Rock receive formal advice.

However, this was upgraded to a formal warning by a senior judge and the Lord Chancellor, due to concerns that Rock had been “unable to reflect on the seriousness of his comments and how they may impact his judgment in the future”.