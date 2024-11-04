PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


How top lawyers earn their bragging rights on pay [Financial Times] (£)

Barrister jailed for causing fatal head-on crash [BBC News]

Labour facing legal challenge over winter fuel payments cut [Independent]

Parents win ‘landmark legal case’ for daughter to bring anxiety dog to school [The Telegraph] (£)

Mothers to take DWP to court over ‘inhumane’ benefit rules on non-consensual conception [The Guardian]

Alarm over legal loophole as warped chatbots impersonate Jimmy Savile [The Telegraph] (£)

Harris v Trump may be remembered as the ‘litigation election’ — the world will be hoping it’s settled on the night [Sky News]

“Hate to break it to you, but you are the person in the office that everyone hates. You are a drain on people’s valuable time, and every time you approach them they are full of dread, as they know the next half an hour will be full of awkward chat whilst they try to politely tell you they want to get on with work…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅

THIS AFTERNOON: Understanding the key principles of international arbitration — with White & Case [Apply Now]

This Tuesday: Why STEM students make great lawyers 2024 — with A&O Shearman, Bird & Bird, Bristows, Clifford Chance and Herbert Smith Freehills [Apply Now]

This Wednesday: LGBTQ+ lawyers share their stories — with Ropes & Gray [Apply Now]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

open plan office
news

‘What is the proper etiquette for an open-plan office?’

One junior solicitor has reached their limit

3 days ago
16
Files
news

Axiom Ince: SRA takes action over ‘improper’ £54 million transfer and ‘falsified’ bank statements

Muhammed Ali and Jayesh Anjaria slapped with section 43 orders

3 days ago
news

Russian court fines Google $20 decillion — more than world’s GDP

$20,000,000,000,000 (deep breath) 000,000,000,000,000,000,000

4 days ago
6