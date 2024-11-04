Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



How top lawyers earn their bragging rights on pay [Financial Times] (£)

Barrister jailed for causing fatal head-on crash [BBC News]

Labour facing legal challenge over winter fuel payments cut [Independent]

Parents win ‘landmark legal case’ for daughter to bring anxiety dog to school [The Telegraph] (£)

Mothers to take DWP to court over ‘inhumane’ benefit rules on non-consensual conception [The Guardian]

Alarm over legal loophole as warped chatbots impersonate Jimmy Savile [The Telegraph] (£)

Harris v Trump may be remembered as the ‘litigation election’ — the world will be hoping it’s settled on the night [Sky News]

“Hate to break it to you, but you are the person in the office that everyone hates. You are a drain on people’s valuable time, and every time you approach them they are full of dread, as they know the next half an hour will be full of awkward chat whilst they try to politely tell you they want to get on with work…” [Legal Cheek comments]

