‘What is the proper etiquette for an open-plan office?’

One junior solicitor has reached their limit



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a recently qualified solicitor shares their struggle with the law firm trend of open-plan working.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I’m a recent NQ, and I’m at my wits’ end with my firm’s open-plan office. This setup is relatively new, introduced as part of an office refurbishment about halfway through my TC. I won’t name the firm, but it’s the regional office of a large national law firm.”

“Anyway, I absolutely hate it! There’s constant chatting, people coming up to discuss things or ask for my opinion, and I find it nearly impossible to focus, even with an expensive pair of noise-cancelling headphones. The office has ‘focus’ breakout rooms, but I prefer working at my desk with my second screen. And why should I be the one to move?”

“I’m curious about other readers’ experiences with open-plan offices and whether there’s any etiquette for dealing with this situation.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.