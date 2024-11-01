‘What is the proper etiquette for an open-plan office?’

One junior solicitor has reached their limit
In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a recently qualified solicitor shares their struggle with the law firm trend of open-plan working.
“Hello Legal Cheek. I’m a recent NQ, and I’m at my wits’ end with my firm’s open-plan office. This setup is relatively new, introduced as part of an office refurbishment about halfway through my TC. I won’t name the firm, but it’s the regional office of a large national law firm.”
“Anyway, I absolutely hate it! There’s constant chatting, people coming up to discuss things or ask for my opinion, and I find it nearly impossible to focus, even with an expensive pair of noise-cancelling headphones. The office has ‘focus’ breakout rooms, but I prefer working at my desk with my second screen. And why should I be the one to move?”
“I’m curious about other readers’ experiences with open-plan offices and whether there’s any etiquette for dealing with this situation.”
Anon
Easy, make people want to give you space.
Don’t shower except on Friday evenings, and take up running to the office, changing immediately into your work clothes without so much as a baby wipe on the pits. For good measure leave your running kit on your desk to air out.
Next, go to your local fishmonger and stock up on their reduced to clear cod filets, and bring one in a think curry sauce to work as lunch. Microwave that glorious concoction and eat at your desk, as is your right, and don’t be afraid to let out any blenches that ensue.
Finally, shoes are overrated, and so are socks. The Japanese are on to something with this whole “no shoes inside rule” and you will find success with the same. On calls, or when contemplating complex legal questions, feel free to let lose and let your toes enjoy the freedom your hands boast of, get those feet on the desk and proud.
Before long, you will have the peace and quiet you crave. Good luck!