‘What is the proper etiquette for an open-plan office?’

By Legal Cheek on

One junior solicitor has reached their limit

In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a recently qualified solicitor shares their struggle with the law firm trend of open-plan working.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I’m a recent NQ, and I’m at my wits’ end with my firm’s open-plan office. This setup is relatively new, introduced as part of an office refurbishment about halfway through my TC. I won’t name the firm, but it’s the regional office of a large national law firm.”

“Anyway, I absolutely hate it! There’s constant chatting, people coming up to discuss things or ask for my opinion, and I find it nearly impossible to focus, even with an expensive pair of noise-cancelling headphones. The office has ‘focus’ breakout rooms, but I prefer working at my desk with my second screen. And why should I be the one to move?”

“I’m curious about other readers’ experiences with open-plan offices and whether there’s any etiquette for dealing with this situation.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

4 Comments

Anon

Easy, make people want to give you space.

Don’t shower except on Friday evenings, and take up running to the office, changing immediately into your work clothes without so much as a baby wipe on the pits. For good measure leave your running kit on your desk to air out.

Next, go to your local fishmonger and stock up on their reduced to clear cod filets, and bring one in a think curry sauce to work as lunch. Microwave that glorious concoction and eat at your desk, as is your right, and don’t be afraid to let out any blenches that ensue.

Finally, shoes are overrated, and so are socks. The Japanese are on to something with this whole “no shoes inside rule” and you will find success with the same. On calls, or when contemplating complex legal questions, feel free to let lose and let your toes enjoy the freedom your hands boast of, get those feet on the desk and proud.

Before long, you will have the peace and quiet you crave. Good luck!

Al

I’ve always been someone who loves spending time in the office and see my colleagues as friends first, colleagues second. So an open plan office suits me down to the ground. When I haven’t got much to do, I can stroll round the office stopping at everyone’s desk, cracking jokes (sometime pretty risky ones lol), engaging in some banter, making general chat about weekend plans etc.

I don’t understand why someone would go into the office if they’re just going to sit staring at a screen for 8 hours.

Lots of people were like that when they first joined but I’ve managed to bring them out of their shells and I think they’re better off.

Wayitiz

The proper etiquette is for the junior staff to be there for 95% of their waking hours and for the partners to check in from the Cotswolds intermittently.

What?

Why are you flexing by showing off your set of “expensive” noise cancelling headphones. Clearly you can’t deal with first world problems given mummy and daddy raised you with a silver spoon .

