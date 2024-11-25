Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Making the case for a law on assisted dying [The Guardian]

Private equity giants and law firms bet big on Milan amid hot M&A market [Financial News]

UK’s assisted dying law won’t be ‘slippery slope’ says California doctor who has helped dozens end their life [The Guardian]

Rushed UK leaseholder law contains ‘flaws’, ministers warn [Financial Times] (£)

How the final day of the McGregor case unfolded [BBC News]

TikTok or TikNot? Should law firms invest in social media? [Today’s Family Lawyer]

The unravelling of the international legal order [Financial Times] (£)

Solicitor who defrauded clients of £85k spared prison [BBC News]

Kylie Minogue’s team ‘considering legal action’ against Aldi after pop princess is left fizzing with rage over rosé wine knock off [Mail Online]

Kim Kardashian enters her seventh year of law school [Telegrafi]

Events this week: 📅

This afternoon: Global commercial disputes — with Reed Smith [Apply Now]

This Tuesday: Why is the SQE so hard to pass? — with BPP University Law School [Apply Now]

This Thursday: Musician to mogul: partnering with talent to build a business empire — with Harbottle & Lewis [Apply Now]