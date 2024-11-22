Meet the TikTokin’ law students sharing a glimpse into their daily lives

From part-time jobs to constitutional law lectures to dance classes – these law students keep busy!
Today’s students share more of their lives online than ever before — and law students are no exception. The future lawyers of the social media generation have taken to TikTok to share academic motivation, career inspiration, and advice on balancing your studies with your social life.
These TikTokin’ law students are also sharing #dayinthelife videos, showing off their favourite lunch spots and aesthetic library study sessions. It’s never been easier to take a peek at what life as a law student looks like in universities around the UK. So without further ado, here are some law student #dayinthelife TikTokers you can be keeping up with…
Abi, University of Bristol (@lifewithabicooper)
@lifewithabicooper Spend the day with me as a final year law student who works 2 part time jobs! Not every day looks like this! This was a very busy day for me! Combined I worked 8 hours alongside studying 🌟 #UniversityofBristol #law #lawstudent #lawdegree #uni #productivity #study #studyvlog ♬ original sound – Abi Cooper
Grace, University of Law (@uniwithgrace)
@uniwithgrace spend a realistic day with me at uni 🎧🌷 #lawstudent #univlog ♬ original sound – Grace 🍒🌀
Kitty, Queen Mary University of London (@kittywillow03)
@kittywillow03 new yoga set & lash lift makes the day sm better #lawgirl #girlsinlaw #lawstudent #student #unistudent #lawstudenttips ♬ Calvin Roux by Snowdream – Snowdream
Freya, Manchester Metropolitan University (@freyagrayy)
@freyagrayy manchester law school here we go🫶🏼 (even tho i ended up in a spanish class this morning oops) #uni #lawstudent #univlog #manchester #lawtok #student #ditl #CapCut ♬ Diet Pepsi – Addison Rae
Regan, University of Glasgow (@reganeve)
@reganeve spend a productive day prepping for my classes with me #university #unilife #dayinmylife #productive #studytok #univlog ♬ original sound – ashley
Sophie, University of Law (@lifewithsoph)
@sophie.kyprianou Day in the life as a Law student at Univeristy in london 🎓📚✏️👩⚖️ #uni #dayinmylife #london #law #lawstudent #university #cityoflondon ♬ original sound – KBEATS
Sarah, University of Oxford (@sarahlikespesto)
@sarahlikespesto Day in the life of an oxford law student #oxforduniversity #student #dayinmylife #law #fyp ♬ original sound – s
Shannon, University of Birmingham (@aladyinlaw)
@aladyinlaw Spend the day at Uni with me👩💻 #uni #lawschool #dayinthelife #law #university #vlog #lawstudent #studytok #student #unilife #studyaesthetic #fyp #fyppp ♬ original sound – Shannon
Isla, University of Glasgow (@isla_maya)
@isla_maya Law student life #law #uni #university #studytok #studyaesthetic #autumn #lawyer #lawschool #fy #dayinmylife #studyvlog #campus #glasgow #rorygilmore ♬ original sound – silkelund