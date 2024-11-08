PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

I’ve read a few LinkedIn posts recently pointing out that the TV series Suits isn’t a realistic portrayal of law firm life. [Mathew Abbott on LinkedIn]

When it comes to Graduates, I have a certain type… 👀 [Harry Green on LinkedIn]

Heard in court 👩🏼‍⚖️ [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

The SQE 🫠 [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

🌟 Controversial Opinions on Entering the Legal Profession for Aspiring Lawyers, during TC Season 🌟 [Alice Smith on LinkedIn]

“I’m sure many of us are tired” [Matt Margolis on X]

🙏🏼3 Ways to protect our wellbeing when we are overwhelmed [Henry Nelson-Case on LinkedIn]

Trust me it’s way worse when they have feedback [Litigation God on Instagram]

