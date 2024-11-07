Over 70% of lawyers think AI is ‘force for good’

Concerns remain over accuracy and ethical issues



New research reveals that nearly three-quarters of lawyers and law firm employees view artificial intelligence (AI) as a “force for good”.

The 2024 Future of Professionals report, produced by legal information giant Thomson Reuters, found that 72% of lawyers saw developing AI tech in a positive light, with that figure rising to 74% for those working in law firms.

While optimism about AI is higher among those in business/corporate settings and tax firms, at 84% and 82% respectively, only 64% of government employees view AI as a positive force.

Out of the 2,200 professionals surveyed, 63% reported using AI in their practices. Less than 10% rated the output from AI technology as ‘poor’, while 78% considered it a basic or strong starting point. However, only 4% felt that AI produced results superior to their own capabilities.

Of the 37% who don’t use AI, the classic concerns surrounding AI remain. Forty-three perfect held concerns about the accuracy of AI responses, with 37% worried about data security, and 27% concerned about the ethics of new tech.

The research also looked at the uses of AI in the legal sphere, and the bounds of what lawyers think is ethically acceptable. The use of AI for basic admin tasks was almost unanimously agreed upon, with less than 20% contesting, on ethical grounds, the use of AI in research, analysis, and drafting basic documents.

Using AI for advice or strategic recommendations is more contentious, with 80% of respondents considering it unacceptable. This figure rises to 96% when lawyers are asked whether they would allow AI to represent a client in court or make final decisions on a case.