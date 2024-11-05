Top Blackstone barrister auctions rare wine collection — five years after selling 6,000 bottles worth £9 million

🍷🤑

A top London barrister is auctioning off thousands of bottles of fine wine and champagne, years after selling a chunk of his collection that was valued at a whopping £9 million.

Ian Mill KC of Blackstone Chambers is not only a prominent figure in sports and entertainment law but also a passionate wine connoisseur.

He made headlines on Legal Cheek back in 2019 when over 6,000 bottles from his luxury wine collection were put up for auction, with some cases estimated to be worth up to £70,000 each.

Five years later, the leading silk is returning to the auction room with thousands more bottles of rare wines and champagne.

The website of Berry Bros. & Rudd, the UK’s oldest wine and spirits merchant, lists 575 lots under “the Cellar of Ian Mill KC”.

Highlights include a magnum of Montrachet, Grand Cru, Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, with a guide price of £3,000 to £4,500. Meanwhile, a Musigny Grand Cru from Domaine Georges Roumier is listed at a reassuringly high price of £7,000 to £10,000. The whole collection could fetch as much as £650,000.

If you’re eager to secure a bottle from Mill’s personal collection, the auction is open until 9pm tomorrow.