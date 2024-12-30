Barrister disbarred for sexually harassing pupil barristers

Inappropriate comments and contact



A barrister has been disbarred for sexually harassing pupil barristers.

The eight charges against Robert Michael Kearney arise from two separate disciplinary actions, all relating to the sexual harassment of two pupil barristers, and one person undertaking a mini-pupillage.

The most recent proceedings took place after Kearney successfully appealed against the sanction of the original decision. The High Court found no actual bias but upheld apparent bias due to an email suggesting the tribunal pre-judged the sanction before Kearney could present mitigation. The case was remitted to a new tribunal.

Kearney, called to the bar in 1996, has previously been suspended from practice for six months back in 2021 after a separate disciplinary action relating to inappropriate comments made to another person on a mini-pupillage.

Commenting on the order, a BSB spokesperson said:

“Mr Kearney’s actions were unacceptable and repeated and constituted a breach of the BSB Handbook. This conduct is not compatible with the standards expected of the profession and this is reflected in the decision of the tribunal to disbar Mr Kearney.”

The decision is open to appeal, although Kearney will not be able to receive a practicing certificate pending any appeal.