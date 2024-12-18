PostsNews

DAC Beachcroft expands into US with office launches in New York and LA

By Rhys Duncan on

30 new lawyers

Los Angeles
International outfit firm DAC Beachcroft is set to become a little more international in the New Year with two new offices opening in the US.

The new outposts in New York and Los Angeles will be manned by a team of 30 lawyers and staff joining from established US firms, including four partners. The offices will have an insurance focus, with the incoming lawyers hailing from insurance boutique Vogrin & Frimet and Robinson+Cole.

Whilst DACB does already have a representative office in Miami, the new offices will mark the beginning of legal boots on the ground for the outfit in the US legal market.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Commenting on the firm’s latest expansion, DAC Beachcroft’s Managing Partner, David Pollitt, said:

“Continuing our international expansion is one of the key elements of our strategy. Being able to establish operations in the thriving US legal market not only satisfies a key client demand within our insurance practice, but also gives potential for our clients across other areas of our business to benefit from our presence in the US market.”

These are the third and fourth offices that DACB will have opened in the last 12 months, with the outfit launching in Hong Kong in September, and Peru in May.

Closer to home, The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the firm recruits around 20 UK trainees each year on starting salary of £42,000 in London and £32,000 in the regions.

