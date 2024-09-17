Hogan Lovells to shutter three offices 

Firm describes the Johannesburg, Sydney, and Warsaw closures as part of its ‘ambitious strategy’



Hogan Lovells has confirmed plans to shutter three offices as it aims to concentrate on its operations in the UK and the US.

The global firm said the closure of its offices in Johannesburg, Sydney, and Warsaw is part of its “ambitious vision and strategy, designed to solidify its position as a global elite firm”.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows HL currently operates 51 offices across 24 countries.

The closures are expected to take place in the coming months, though no exact dates have been set. The firm has also not confirmed how many jobs will be affected.

CEO Miguel Zaldivar said the “difficult” decision will allow the firm to focus on growth in its “strategic markets,” including London, New York, California, Texas, and Washington DC.

He said: “This is part of our ambitious vision and strategic approach to continue to grow as a financially integrated global firm. We are confident in our strong global strategy and offering across our key practice groups and sectors, and will continue to serve our clients in the markets that are most critical to their success.”

News of the closures follows a strong set of financial results. Earlier this year, Legal Cheek reported that Hogan Lovells achieved its highest-ever revenue, posting £2.2 billion for the 2023 financial year. Profit per equity partner (PEP) also grew, rising from £1.9 million to £2.2 million — an increase of nearly 20%.