Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Labour opens door to banning Musk donation with new law [The Telegraph] (£)

Child can use non-binary name, appeal judges rule [BBC News]

Qatar will ‘stop’ EU gas sales if fined under due diligence law [Financial Times] (£)

Staff at top London restaurants consider legal action over cover charges [The Guardian]

JP Morgan sues Kremlin-backed bank in High Court amid battle over $400m of Russian assets [The Telegraph] (£)

Fury as convicted terrorist threatens to sue two more Saracen’s Head landlords over their ‘racist’ pub signs [The Sun]

Tycoon threatens international legal action against Bangladesh over ‘destroyed’ investments [Financial Times] (£)

“Why not ask a barrister or solicitor who works in the system every day? No one ever asks us!” [Legal Cheek comments]

